Grand Blanc City Fire Department calls off automatic aid deal with township

(11/18/2019) - The Grand Blanc City Fire Department has called off its automatic mutual aid agreement with the township, citing costs.

The agreement was cancelled at last week's city public safety board meeting.

Since the city's new fire department was formed back in July, it has received 18 calls for automatic mutual aid to the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department.

Of those, 11 requests were cancelled before city fire crews even made it to the scene. So going forward, city firefighters will only respond to calls in the township when requested.