Grand Blanc City Fire Department taking shape with new trucks, grants

(6/11/2019) - The city of Grand Blanc is making moves towards operating its own fire department beginning next month.

The city announced grants to help buy firefighting equipment and is ready to show off two of its fire trucks. The used vehicles cost $191,000, which the city says is a significant discount.

The public can see the rescue truck and chief's vehicle at Wednesday evening's city council meeting and during Friday's first Food Truck Festival of the summer at Grand Blanc High School.

The city also received a grant from the Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce to purchase two gas detectors, which will allow firefighters to test air quality during emergency response situations.

The Hundred Club of Genesee, Shiawassee, and Lapeer Counties also provided a grant to help pay for self-contained breathing apparatus units.

The city of Grand Blanc and Grand Blanc Township jointly operated the Grand Blanc Fire Department until April, when the township rescinded the agreement.

The Grand Blanc Township Fire Department is covering the city until July 25. The city of Grand Blanc says its new department will be ready to go at 12:01 a.m. July 26.