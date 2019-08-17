Grand Blanc Fire Department welcomes residents to Open House

(08/17/19)- Grand Blanc Fire Department held an Open House for residents Saturday.

It's the department's first Open House since the separation from the township.

It took place at Station 1 located on High Street.

The public was able to check out the new equipment and meet the firefighters.

"We know there's concerns out there how we'll be able to provide proper fire service for the community. I wanted them all to see the equipment, talk to the dept. about our abilities to respond to their concerns," Grand Blanc Fire Chief, Dennis Smith

Some of the new equipment includes 2 vehicles, JAWS, and thermal imaging.

The building is undergoing some changes as well.

