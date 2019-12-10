Grand Blanc High School leadership classes teaches lifelong lessons

(12/10/2019) - The energy inside Todd Babiasz's Leadership Exploration and Development Class, or L.E.A.D., is magnetic.

The Grand Blanc High School seniors are finalizing group projects they've been working on all semester.

"You've got to make a positive impact, you know, this is I call my PIP, it's the Positive Impact Project," Babiasz explained. "And, the whole idea about it is great leaders make great impacts on other people."

Babiasz said you can't teach leadership, the students have to experience it.

"What do you love, what's your purpose, what's your passion and go make an impact on that in some way, shape or form," he said.

Students create new friends in the process; and Babiasz explained, the class style teaches them life skills they'll use every day after graduation.

"Who to communicate with, how to problem solve, sometimes there's drama and they have to work it out and stick together just like real life, if there's problems at work," Babiasz explained.

"I want to change the world, but changing my community is something better because I can see it happening day by day," Elijah Leon said.

His group is creating a sports scholarship for elementary students. The varsity athletes are hoping to even the playing the field for those who can't afford the necessary equipment to compete.

"Without sports, I would be, probably not in school, or if I was, I just really wouldn't care," he explained. "It gave me, like that extra motivation to do good in school and I want to give that to kids that don't have that in their lives."

"I've never had a class that, like actually makes you feel proud of yourself for doing the work," Deanna Lane said.

One piece of her group's project is renovating a room at Whaley Children's Center in Flint, creating a 'chill space' for the residential treatment facility.

"To be able to have this room to come and sit down and be comfortable, I think is going to be really special for all of the kids to enjoy," Casey Schlinker, Director of Program Development for the Center, explained.

There is no funding for the projects, so the students also learn how to fundraise. Babiasz said he's grateful the community supports them.

Other projects include --

- Bulldog Box: renovating the play pod at Brendel Elementary,

- Your Outlet: a mental health support group,

- Hey Sister: helping their fellow classmates build confidence,

- Generation Vote: working to increase civic engagement and voter registration.

- The Munch 'N Bunch: providing Mason Elementary 5th graders, who don't have food to go home to, with dinner.

The PTO at Mason Elementary has agreed to continue their project for them next semester.

Babiasz said the hope is these projects will create a lasting impact, continuing to make a difference long after the students graduate.

