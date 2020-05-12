Grand Blanc High seniors to have drive-in graduation ceremony

(5/11/2020) - It's a rite of passage so many high school seniors are missing out on: the traditional graduation ceremony.

Grand Blanc High School seniors will have a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Drive-in Theatre in Flint on June 4.

The day is usually filled with pomp and circumstance. But for seniors at Grand Blanc High, this year it might include candy and popcorn.

"People are going to come in and they're going to watch an hour and half movie together," says Grand Blanc High School principal, Mike Fray.

Instead of walking up to get their diploma, they're driving-in.

"And we're going to be able to do that by going to U.S. 23 Drive-in Theatre," says Fray.

Principal Fray says after a lot of brainstorming, the school wanted to send off its 656 seniors in a memorable way.

"It was important to us to give an opportunity for all of our seniors to attend something at the same time, together," he said.

Each graduate is allowed to bring one carload of family in friends to the drive-in theatre in Flint on June 4.

While they won't be physically handed a diploma, there will still be student speeches and the reading of names.

"Everybody's going to have their face on the big screen. So, for many of our kids, this will be their shining moment of fame, where they get to be on the big screen. Actually, all three big screens at one time," says Fray.

He insists it will be an Oscary-worthy display of Bobcat pride.

"The video's going to be an amazing keepsake for them, that they'll be able to have forever," says Fray.