Grand Blanc Township announces restrictions for Bicentennial Park

(4/4/20) - Grand Blanc Parks and Recreation said temporary restrictions had gone into effect at Creasy Bicentennial Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said the dog park had been closed, as well as the basketball and volleyball courts. It said all organized groups, gatherings, sports practices, and pick-up games were prohibited.

The department said the Senior Center, all playgrounds, restrooms, and pavilions would also remain closed.

According to Parks and Recreation, people were still allowed to visit the park to exercise and use the hiking trails.

It asked everyone to practice social distancing by maintaining at least six feet of distance from others.

The closures were put in place until further notice.

