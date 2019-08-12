Grand Blanc Township Fire Department reminds public of outdoor burning rules

(8/12/2019) - Campfires are a go, but open burning isn't allowed in Grand Blanc Township.

The Grand Blanc Township Fire Department is reminding residents that open burning won't be reopened until early November.

Campfires are OK in a fire pit no larger than 3 feet in diameter, but only clean wood can be burned. No leaves, trash or construction material can be included in a campfire.

Campfires must have a garden hose or other fire extinguishing agent nearby. All fires must be fully extinguished by 1 a.m. and cannot be left smoldering overnight.

See the fire department's website for a full list of burning regulations.