Grand Blanc Township Police Department gains full MACP accreditation honor

Grand Blanc Township Police are now just 1 of 20 law enforcement agencies in the state to earn full accreditation with the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

It's been a long time coming and after a year long process, the Grand Blanc Township police department now holds an honor only a few in the state of Michigan have achieved.

"Several years ago the MACP developed a program to enhance law enforcement across the state, a way to improve agencies and in our department were all about continuous improvement and getting better this was an obvious step for us to try to do that and were so grateful we did," said police chief, Ron Wiles.

Being recognized as a MACP accredited Department isn't easy feat.

"The process was 105 standards, best standards in law enforcement for the agency to obtain," said Wiles.

The credits were over a wide range of things, some things many don't first think of when it comes to police.

"Often times when you think of law enforcement you think of traffic stops, arresting people, responding to calls for service. Law enforcement is so much more than that," said Wiles. "It's almost a business, and in any business there is record keeping there is accountability. There are so many different aspects of law enforcement than just the crime part of it."

Thursday morning, officers had time to continue one of the main skills learned through the accreditation process-- community partnership.

"Coffee with a cop is a great event. No agendas, no speeches, just law enforcement and community members talking about what they want to talk about," said Wiles. "That's what accreditation does, it makes sure that those departments are at the highest standards doing things the right way for the right reason to better serve their communities."

To maintain this accreditation, the department will submit annual reports to ensure they continue meeting the standards.