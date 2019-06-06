Grand Blanc Township Police could be first in Mid Michigan to create private surveillance registration program

(06/05/2019) - Grand Blanc Township residents could soon become the first in Mid Michigan to partner with their local police in creating a private surveillance registration program.

If there's enough support from the community, residents would have the option of providing police with surveillance video to help crack cases.

For Grand Blanc Township resident Anoopa Todd, ignorance is not bliss when it comes to safeguarding your home.

"We need to be cognizant of our surroundings, important to be able to access that so that when you're gone you feel safe," she said.

Grand Blanc Township Police hope safety conscious residents like Todd will want to participate in a private surveillance registration program under consideration.

"What the registration does, is it cuts our investigation time in half," explained Officer Jon Strom. "We can go directly to the places that may have good information for us."

A couple of days ago Strom, following up on a string of car larcenies in the area of Edgemont Park Apartments, located valuable surveillance video from a resident who just happened to be at home.

Unfortunately that's not always the case:

"We cannot absolutely hit every single house in an area," he said,"we just don't have the resources for it."

The voluntary registration --would allow residents to share their surveillance video with police.

"If a crime does occur in the area," he said,"we can contact them directly to see if they have potentially any evidence for us."

The program does not allow police to access your camera remotely, or without your knowledge.

An informal poll on the App 'Nextdoor' shows the majority of respondents support the idea. Those who don't, expressed privacy concerns.

Grand Blanc Township resident Jeron Dotson says he and his family would participate:

"That way we could save taxpayer money, " he said, "have officers handle other situations."

Anoopa Todd says community involvement is key:

"If we can work together in making sure that we're the extra eyes and ear, we could probably do more for the community."

