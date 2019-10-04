Grand Blanc Township chiropractor’s accusers take the stand

(10/4/2019) - "He would always grab my hand and kiss it and tell me how beautiful I am every time I came to the appointment," one woman said.

"Just saying things like let me love on you and take care of you," another told the Judge.

Five women shared Friday what they described as creepy encounters with Dr. Charles Jackson. The chiropractor ran a practice on Hill Road in Grand Blanc Township for several years.

His office shut down in March, after the initial charges were filed.

After we shared the first woman's allegations, nearly two dozen women came forward. Their accusations date back to 1999, but the statute of limitations has expired for some of them.

Dr. Jackson is facing 29 charges, including kidnapping and 1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct.

"He pushed my hair to the side and he kissed my neck. My face was down in the pillow thing so I was just like, did he just really do that?" one woman said.

She explained she returned for another appointment until, "All of a sudden, his hands were down my pants on my underwear."

Another woman had a similar experience. She explained, "When he went to manipulate my lower back, his hand went under my pants."

Each woman told the Judge Dr. Jackson never wore gloves, he was the only one in the room with them, but he did keep the door open.

To feel more comfortable, one woman brought her husband. She said during that appointment the doctor digitally penetrated her.

"I can't see anything. I can just feel what he's doing," she explained.

Dr. Jackson's defense attorneys said the case is without merit and these patients just didn't understand his clinical techniques.

"So we think as the exam unfolds, that will continue to be true," Shannon Smith said.

We asked if it means anything that so many accusers have come forward.

Smith responded, "It's pretty much the same story over and over. So, and -- I think it's really unfortunate."

The Judge did not make a decision Friday on if Dr. Jackson will stand trial. He's expected back in court November 1st when the remaining accusers will take the stand.

he Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs told ABC12 Friday, "Dr. Jackson's license has been summarily suspended. A summary suspension is a temporary measure that prohibits the licensee from practicing until the merits of the case have been resolved. Dr. Jackson may seek to have the summary suspension lifted by filing a petition for dissolution, but to this point, he has not done so."

Dr. Jackson remains in jail.