Grand Blanc Township family continues last day of school tradition despite house fire

(6/14/2019) - After losing almost everything in a house fire two months ago, a Grand Blanc Township family was still able to keep an end-of-year tradition alive.

The Nettell family hosted this neighborhood water balloon fight to close out the school year after their house burned down two months ago.

The Nettell family lost their home to a fire on April 9, but that didn't stop them from celebrating the last day of school on Friday.

Instead of hosting their usual yard party, kids were playfully pelted with water balloons while getting off the school bus. Amber Nettell said she wanted to start the summer off on a high note.

"I was just happy to see them happy," she said. "It's great that everybody came together for this, because the fact that we can't do it this year. I mean, I am just happy that we were able to do the water balloons."

The Nettells plan to continue their end of school get togethers even as the kids get older.