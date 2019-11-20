Grand Blanc Township family okay thanks to carbon monoxide detector

(11/20/19) - Firefighters in Grand Blanc Township said a family was safe thanks to an alarm from a carbon monoxide detector.

It said the family had recently purchased the detector based on the advice of firefighters in a social media post.

The fire department said the children arrived home from school Tuesday to sounds of the alarm.

It said crews responded and detected unsafe levels in the home.

The department said the source was determined to be the water heater.

Firefighters again encouraged families to make sure they had a working carbon monoxide detector in their home.

It pointed out carbon monoxide has no smell or taste.