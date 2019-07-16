Grand Blanc Township firefighters settle into their new home

Just months after separating from the city the Grand Blanc Township Fire Department has moved into its new home.

The Township's Fire Chief says the move will not impact how quickly they get to calls. The department moved a few miles down the road and the Chief says it was a quick turnaround to make it all happen.

Grand Blanc Township firefighters used to call the fire station in downtown Grand Blanc City home, but that all changed in April.

The township and city decided to go their separate ways sending the Township Fire department back into familiar territory.

"It was a lot of work, but we got it done," Chief Bob Burdette said.

These firefighters now work within the Township building, which housed fire station number two. Since they've moved in they've been busy.

"We got a call for an entrapment and we were there within five minutes," Burdette said.

He says while the building isn't new the firefighters did get some upgrades.

"We have our communications room and we have our inspector’s office," Burdette said.

There are always four fighters who are at the station. Thanks to a generous donation by Thomas Appliance the station has all new appliances to keep them fueled and ready to go.

"This is the day room. This is where they are going to eat and basically live 24 hours a day," Burdette said.

Burdette says they still plan to help the city when there's trouble. Even though the agreement between the township and city is about to end.

"If they need assistance from us we are going to give it to them. If we need assistance from them they'll provide it to us also," Burdette said.

The newly formed city fire department moved into where the township firefighters used to be in downtown. They'll officially start operations on the next week.

