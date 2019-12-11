Grand Blanc Township pedestrian hit and killed on Cook Road

(12/11/2019) - A 71-year-old Grand Blanc Township man died Wednesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on Cook Road.

The man was walking in the 1100 block of Cook Road around 7:50 a.m. when he was hit by a 57-year-old man from Grand Blanc, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

The man who was driving the car did not report any injuries.

Investigators have ruled out excessive speed, alcohol or drug use as factors in the crash.

The police department's Crash Investigation Reconstruction Team was continuing to investigate the cause on Wednesday afternoon.