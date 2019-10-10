Grand Blanc Township man shot while sleeping, police say

(10/10/19) - Grand Blanc Township police asked the community for security video after a man was shot while sleeping.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning in the 3200 block of Mary Drive in the Parkwood Mobile Home Park off Maple Road between Center Road and Dort Highway.

Police say the 24-year-old man was asleep in a home when he was shot in the leg. Investigators believe several bullets were fired from the street in front of his residence.

The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Everyone else inside the trailer, including three young children, was not injured.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects involved is asked to call the Grand Blanc Township Police Department at 810-424-2611.