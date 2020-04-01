Grand Blanc Township police take precautions to avoid coronavirus on the job

(4/1/2020) - Just because nearly everything is shut down and the community has been ordered to stay home, Chief Ron Wiles said that doesn’t mean crime has stopped.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Chief said his department is operating a little differently. The officers are taking non-emergency calls for service over the phone, but they’re prepared to respond in person if necessary.

Every shift begins with the officers disinfecting their patrol cars. Chief Wiles said they’ve restricted access to the building, so the patrol cars are now each officer’s office. And, you’ll notice that they are no longer working in pairs.

“At a very minimum, you’ll see our officers responding to calls with eye protection and their gloves on right now,” he explained.

Chief Wiles added N95 respirators and disposable coveralls are also available if they’re responding to a call for someone who has coronavirus symptoms.

Genesee County 9-1-1 dispatchers have been screening callers to give officers a heads up.

“Historically, we’ve been on 8-hour shifts. We’ve changed that to 10-hour shifts now,” the Chief said. “So they'll work 6 to 7 days in a row, then they’ll get 6 or 7 days off to get away from everything, be with their family."

It’s not only a mental health break, the shift change is also an effort to ensure if one officer is exposed, the whole staff isn’t compromised.

Chief Wiles said it’s been difficult to learn of his fellow officers testing positive for the virus in Saginaw and the Detroit-area.

“You go home to your family not knowing. And that’s what’s so challenging about this virus, you can’t see this enemy, it’s - you know, we’re used to having a bad guy or a suspect in front of us, that is not the case here, that’s what makes this challenging,” he said.

The Chief adds he’s grateful to the community and area businesses for donations of cleaning supplies and other items over these last several weeks.

