Grand Blanc volleyball serves up support

Posted:

GRAND BLANC (WJRT) - (10/22/2019) - A heartwarming gesture Tuesday night from a mid-Michigan girls volleyball team.

The Grand Blanc High School team let the Paraschos family know, they are behind them as they help their loved one, Charlie, in his fight against Luekemia.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus