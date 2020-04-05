Grand Blanc church gets creative on Palm Sunday as Holy Week begins

(04/05/2020) - A local church took a new approach to celebrating the start of Holy Week.

Holy Family in Grand Blanc hosted a drive-thru Sunday morning to hand out palms.

Dozens lined up in their cars since they couldn't physically be in church.

Considering all that's going on, people who talked to ABC12 say they feel blessed that they can still celebrate this holy day.

"I'm 63-years-old, and I have never seen anything like this, you know. We can't be together with one another. We are trying to reach out as best as we can in a virtual way," said Kevin Neugent.

Holy Family also has an entire schedule set for this Holy Week, including Facebook Live masses along with drive-thru confessions and Holy Water blessings.

