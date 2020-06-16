Grand Blanc develops efficient way to conduct COVID-19 forms

“Three months for young guys has been a long three months so it’s been fun to see and good to be back,” said Clint Alexander, Grand Blanc head football coach.

The gates are unlocked and teams are back on the field to practice under certain guidelines including temperature checks prior to starting the workout.

“What happens if they’re about 100.3 we give them a 10 minute timeout and after if they’re above that, we contact the Athletic Director and he takes it from there,” said Defensive Coordinator Andy Torok.

For Grand Blanc’s football team, before stepping on the gridiron every player, coach or trainer must fill out a COVID-19 release form. To make the process more efficient, Coach Torok created a digital form players can fill out through their phones.

“The athletes can come in and scan the QR code which pops up the COVID-19 form which they have to sign everyday before practice. Doing this the kids don’t have to touch a pen or paper the coaches don’t have to touch anything. It’s all done on their phones,” said Torok.

The process is simple. The players will arrive to practice. Take out their phones, open the camera, scan the form, answer the questions, and if they pass they’re good to head on the field.

“I’m watching their responses live on my computer in the office. It took an average 44 seconds for them to fill out the form and submit it and I could see the results,” said Torok.

The idea to make this program came from the Detroit Red Wings where Coach Torok also works.

“That’s exactly what we’re doing with our employees coming into the building on a daily basis since COVID-19 hit,” said Torok.

While adapting to the ‘new norm’, the players are also staying positive.

“You take a lot of stuff for granted, but when something like this happens you think wow. I’m excited.”