Grand Blanc girls bake for donations to Hurley Children's Network

(08/18/19)-Sweet treats baked by two best friends will benefit Hurley Children's Miracle Network

Lily Witucki and Lili Miller met at Cook elementary, where they learned the benefit of donating to people in need.

Last year-- they launched Sugar and Sweets raising $372 dollars.

The bake sale returned to Grand Blanc this year and exceeded expectations.

Hurley used the donations last year to improve the playroom, getting books and toys.

Sunday's bake sale raised $579 dollars.

The girls have plans to continue baking.