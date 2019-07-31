Grand Blanc man honored for donating his organs

(7/31/2019) - A 22-year-old from Grand Blanc lost his life following a car crash in northern Michigan. The family is doing what their son would have wanted and donated all of his organs.

"He was a very giving person," Tory Aldrich's mom Lisa Carney said.

The 2015 Grand Blanc High School grad loved to give, especially to veterans.

"Actually just the Friday before this happened he had gotten a little American Flag because he gave a couple of dollars to somebody that was collecting," Carney said.

Carney says her son loved nothing more than his high school sweetheart. The two of them were engaged.

The whole family recently went to their favorite vacation spot near Indian River. Sadly, this was their last trip up together. Lisa says as her eldest headed back to the campsite, he didn't have his seat belt on and was launched from the car in the crash.

"(He was) Admitted to the emergency room. They had said he had zero brain function and was clinically dead at that point," Carney said.

Lisa says doctors brought her son back. There was hope for Troy, but unsure what his future would look like later.

"On the fifth day, they told us he was going to survive," Carney said.

The family felt some relief left the hospital. That next morning everything changed when they got a call they needed to come back immediately.

Doctors told Troy's mom that his brain shut down and there was nothing that could bring him back.

"And that's when I knew that there was no more hope. The hope was gone. We had lost him," Carney said.

Knowing his giving spirit, the family decided to donate all of his organs. About 200 employees at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital stopped their work to honor him.

"I'm just trying to stay strong, and it's hard because you have those moments where you have to face the reality. Sometimes I just trick myself and think he is just away and he is coming home soon," Carney said.

After a week since losing her son, she says signs are letting her know he's ok.

"They (pennies) were all in the back just like this. So, this morning I open it up, and there is one right there. I'm like how odd that there would be just one laying up there," Carney said.

Lisa says because of his donation, Troy has helped more than 50 people.