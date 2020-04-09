Grand Blanc man collecting iPads to donate to Hurley Foundation for patients without their loved ones

(04/09/2020) - Hospitals across the country are restricting visitors to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

That reality can feel scary and lonely for patients.

One Grand Blanc man, who wishes to remain anonymous, is collecting old iPads and putting them to good use.

With the help of The Hurley Foundation, the hospital plans on using these iPads to help patients connect with friends and family.

Last week, Morgan Blue spent a combined 12 days in and out of the ICU battling COVID-19.

Blue recovered, but she couldn't do it alone.

"It is very lonely, but you just have to have that determination to say, 'I'm going to make it out of it.' There were moments, of course, where my faith was, you know, weak and diminished, but because of my support system, it's, it's like they kept reminding me of what I already knew," Blue said.

Patients like Blue may feel the same, relying on their loved ones for strength and support during this difficult time.

A man from Grand Blanc says his daughter is a nurse. She said it would be great if there were a way for people in ICU to see and talk to their families.

He decided, while people might be spring cleaning, they might stumble upon an old iPad serving no purpose.

Now, it can.

"It's such a unique and creative way for the community to feel a part of this and stand by us as we are fighting the good fight, but also the use of technology in a way that we've never used it before," Jordan Brown said. Brown is the Director of Volunteer Services & Programs for The Hurley Foundation.

Brown says The Hurley Foundation was in the process of seeking tablets for their COVID-19 unit, hoping to use it to help patients with tele-health and speaking out to loved ones.

By chance, the donor from Grand Blanc reached out to The Hurley Foundation to serve that exact purpose using old iPads.

"I'm so proud of this community and the people in it and their innovative ways to give back. I think that's one of my favorite parts of working at the foundation is seeing how donors come up with these really interesting, creative ways, not only with monetary donations but with unique donations like this," Brown said.

The donor says if you'd like to donate your old iPad, send an e-mail to covidipads@gmail.com.

There, they'll explain how to delete your profile, remove your personal information, and schedule a drop-off.