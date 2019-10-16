Grand Blanc man found dead on hunting property in Grand Traverse County

(10/16/2019) - A Grand Blanc man who was reported missing after a trip up north to see a friend was found dead Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police say the wife of 71-year-old Michael Rogers became concerned and contacted police when he didn't return home as expected around midnight Wednesday morning.

As police prepared to launch a search, the man's brother located Rogers' pickup truck on hunting property in Grand Traverse County. Rogers' body was found nearby in the woods.

Police say no foul play is suspected in the case.