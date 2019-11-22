Grand Blanc man gets 3 to 20 years for recording Tim Hortons coworkers in bathroom

(11/22/2019) - A Grand Blanc man who pleaded guilty to videotaping his coworkers in the bathroom of the Tim Hortons in Fenton will spend at least three years in prison.

A Genesee County judge sentenced 21-year-old Eric Andrews to spend three to 20 years in prison for charges of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

He received a separate sentence of three to five years in prison for capturing or distributing child pornography. Both sentences will be served at the same time.

Prosecutors dropped 23 other charges when Andrews pleaded guilty on Nov. 11.

Andrews was charged in March. Police say he recorded coworkers in the employee bathroom at the Tim Hortons on Silver Lake Road in Fenton over the course of two years.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation. Police previously said that searches of Andrews’ electronic devices brought up recordings dating back to 2016.

Detectives have said many of the victims in the case did not know they had been videotaped until after authorities contacted them. At least two of the victims were minors during the time they were recorded.