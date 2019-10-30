Grand Blanc man pleads guilty to reduced accosting or soliciting children charges

(10/30/2019) - A Grand Blanc man faces up to a year in jail after pleading guilty to reduced charges or accosting or soliciting children.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department launched an investigation into Brian Dodd in early 2016 after several parents expressed concern about his behavior with several underage girls.

Police say Dodd's family and the victim's family are friends and his children attend school with the victim. He allegedly used secretive ways to contact the teen several times, according to a Grand Blanc Township police detective.

Dodd eventually was charged with five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim age 13 to 15.

RELATED: Grand Blanc man charged for sex with teen

Under a plea agreement, two charges were reduced to accosting or soliciting a minor for immoral purposes while the other three charges were dropped.

The new charge normally carries up to four years in prison, but the plea agreement includes a sentence of up to 365 days in jail. Dodd also will be required to register as a sex offender for 20 years.

Dodd would be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea if a judge sentences him to a longer term behind bars. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.