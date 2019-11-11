Grand Blanc man pleads guilty to videotaping Tim Hortons coworkers in bathroom

(11/11/2019) - A Grand Blanc man has pleaded guilty to videotaping his coworkers in the bathroom of the Tim Hortons in Fenton.

According to Genesee County court records, 21-year-old Eric Andrews pleaded guilty to one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of capturing or distributing images of an unclothed person.

In exchange for Andrews’ plea, 23 additional felony counts were dismissed.

Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 in Genesee County Circuit Court.

Andrews was charged in March. Police say he recorded coworkers in the employee bathroom at the Tim Horton’s on Silver Lake Road in Fenton over the course of two years.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit launched the investigation. Police previously said that searches of Andrews’ electronic devices brought up recordings dating back to 2016.

Detectives have said many of the victims in the case did not know they had been videotaped until after authorities contacted them. At least two of the victims were minors during the time they were recorded.