Grand Blanc mayor, City Council incumbents win new terms

(11/5/2019) - The Grand Blanc City Council will have the same look after Mayor Susan Soderstrom and four council members won new terms on Tuesday.

Soderstrom was the only candidate listed on the ballot for mayor and she got 1,077 votes. Carolyn Sifferman ran as a write-in candidate and received an unofficial total of 199 votes.

Three incumbents won new four-year terms on the council:

-- Julie Nielsen with 990 votes.

-- John Creasey with 956 votes.

-- Christopher Douglas with 938 votes.

Newcomer Yvonne Wagner came up short with 581 for a four-year term on the council.

Incumbent Christopher Carr also won a partial term with exactly double the votes as his challenger. Carr got 848 votes to 424 for Norman Purdy.