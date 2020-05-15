Grand Blanc mom takes COVID-19 antibody test, finds she had illness for a month

(5/15/2020) - “I seriously thought it was a sinus infection or seasonal allergies,” Amy Ringwelski, of Grand Blanc, said. “It lasted almost six weeks.”

Six weeks of symptoms, but none of them were the original three connected to COVID-19 that would allow her to get tested.

Ringwelski suffered a sore throat, pressure behind her eyes, a severe headache and even lost her sense of smell for four weeks.

So, she finally reached out to her doctor.

“Have you traveled anywhere? Have you been in contact with anybody who has COVID-19? Do you have a fever? You know, all those symptoms,” she explained. “I didn't have any of those.”

She was given some medication to help ease her symptoms of what, again, they both thought was just a bad sinus infection.

But, when it didn't go away and the CDC expanded the list of symptoms connected to COVID-19, her doctor suggested she get tested.

“It came back negative. And she said, ‘well, let's do the antibody test,’” Ringwelski explained. “Within 24 hours it came back positive.”

Her doctor confirmed what they thought was a sinus infection was actually COVID-19.

The answer granted some peace of mind, even though it came more than a month later.

Ringwelski said she's grateful her whole family followed the stay at home order during that time.

Now, she's encouraging anyone else who suspected they had the virus to get the simple blood test.

“That's why I wanted to put it out there because I would never have thought that I had it,” Ringwelski explained. “With the amount of antibody tests available to people right now, I would say if you thought you were sick definitely go. Go have the test done, just to see, just to know.”

Especially because she said, if you do have antibodies, you might be eligible to donate plasma that can help patients dealing with severe cases of COVID-19 get through it.

“If I can help out anybody who's, you know, compromised, help them battle this easier, I definitely want to do that for sure,” she said.

Ringwelski added if you test positive, make sure you answer the phone. The Genesee County Health Department, like many others now, is doing contact tracing to help better track the virus.

