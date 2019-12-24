Grand Blanc orthodontist offering $1,000 reward after window shot out

(12/24/2019) - The owners of a downtown Grand Blanc orthodontics office are working to figure out who shot out one of their windows.

The shooting happened earlier this week at Pure Orthodontics near the intersection of Saginaw and High streets in Grand Blanc.

Dr. Daniel Rangel, who operates the office, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the vandal responsible for the damaged window.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Pure Orthodontics at 810-695-8601. Tips will remain anonymous.