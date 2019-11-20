Grand Blanc schools issue warning after Chromebook charger malfunctions

(11/20/2019) - Grand Blanc Community Schools is warning families to avoid charging district-issued Chromebook computers overnight or while unattended.

The district says in a letter to families that a Chromebook charger started sparking in the cafeteria at Grand Blanc High School West during a lunch period on Wednesday.

The computer was closed and charging when the malfunction occurred. Students nearby handled the issue well, according to administrators, and nobody was injured.

The Grand Blanc City Fire Department investigating the outlet and determined that didn't cause the charger to malfunction.

Grand Blanc schools' technology department has contacted the manufacturer of the Chromebooks it distributes to high school students and is investigating what caused the charger to malfunction.

In the meantime, the district is warning families to avoid leaving the Chromebook chargers plugged in while they are unattended. Anyone with a damaged charger should call the district's technology department.

Families also should watch for excessive heating with the chargers.

Grand Blanc schools have issued more than 6,000 electronic devices and says Wednesday's issue was the first of its kind brought to the district's attention.