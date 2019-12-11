Grand Blanc schools recalling charger cords for Chromebooks after fire

(12/11/2019) - Grand Blanc students with a certain model of charger cords for their school issued Chromebook computers are asked to turn them in after a fire last month.

The charger cord on a Chromebook at Grand Blanc High School West started sparking during a Nov. 20 lunch period. The Grand Blanc City Fire Department determined the outlet was not to blame for the incident.

Administrators also advised families not to leave their school issued Chromebooks charging without supervision.

Grand Blanc Community Schools sent the faulty cord to Acer, so its engineering team could attempt to determine a cause. School officials also reached out to TAAN, which manufactured the Chromebook cords.

While a cause of the cord malfunction has not been determined, Grand Blanc schools are asking students with a TAAN cord to return them and the attached charger brick to their school's library.

Grand Blanc schools will replace the cords and chargers at no cost to families. Anyone with questions should call Grand Blanc Community Schools Technology Services at 810-591-1699.