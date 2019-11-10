Grand Blanc senior living community welcomes the public for Veterans Day ceremony

(11/10/19) - A Grand Blanc senior living community is hosting a special Veterans Day ceremony Monday, November 11th from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

They are honoring more than a dozen veterans in their community and also inviting outside veterans, spouses and families to participate who may not have a place to go.

The ceremony is happening at the Oaks at Woodfield, a Trilogy Senior Living Community, located at 5370 E. Baldwin Road.

“At The Oaks at Woodfield, we have the privilege of serving those who, in many cases, put their lives on the line for their country,” commented Kelly Kyllonen, Executive Director at The Oaks at Woodfield. “Their contributions can never be forgotten. They’re real life heroes, and our Veterans Honor Wall is our small way of saying thank you for all they have done.”

For more information, please contact the campus by calling 810-606-9950 and ask for Judi or visit theoaksatwoodfield.com.