Grand Blanc students explain design of controversial T-shirts

(9/26/2019) - "The front of this shirt is from Travis Scott and his tour, AstroWorld. We took that and turned it into 'Bobcat World,'" Grand Blanc High School senior Ashton Gaulin explained.

Instead of a skull and roses, he and fellow student Blake McQuery used a bobcat face and a photo of the Student Section.

As leaders of the Student Section this year, the two were in charge of the design.

"The back -- the 'KISS' letters I've always loved, just 'cause of the shape and all that," Gaulin explained. "They've always been kind of like a rock icon... and the letters, of course, look cool."

But to one parent, the 'SS' side by side didn't look like letters from the band named 'KISS.'

"Adolf Hitler, as in German, World War II, that's all I saw I saw it as hate," the parent said. He asked to remain anonymous.

The man thought of the SS created in the 1920s to guard Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

"It hurts to see that I offended someone," Gaulin said.

"I'm sorry that people were offended," McQuery added. "That wasn't our intention at all; and like that's not what Grand Blanc is about at all. We would never ever do that. We would never want to put a terrible thing like that on a shirt."

The two say the font choice was innocent, they've never heard of Hitler's SS.

"When the design was pointed out to me, obviously those are the two 'S' of KISS, right?" Superintendent Clarence Garner said. "But I understand that, I understand that people look at things differently."

A lesson the two students say they certainly learned over the last week.

Superintendent Garner said he never heard from the one parent, but the high school administration did twice.

"It's my understanding that the parent thanked our administration for looking into that, explained the design of the T-shirt," he said.

He added, like any t-shirt sold at the school, the administration approved the design before it went to print.

Superintendent Garner is still in shock at the negative reaction it's received.

"These are young people with great ideas, individuals that are creating spirit for us here at our school and to have them have to apologize for something that obviously that was not the intent of that, I was a little disappointed in the adults that responded that way frankly," he said.

