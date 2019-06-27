Grand Blanc teacher makes sure learning won't take a break this summer

(6/27/2019) - Grand Blanc teacher Christian Howd is spending a few weeks of his summer teaching mini technology camps.

"From game coding, game design building, flying mini drones, programming mini handheld computers, animation," he explained. "So, these guys right now are doing - they're building their own games using a website called Scratch."

Some of them are as young as kindergarten students.

"One boy made a game where he tapped on a dragon to fight a wizard. Some other kids are programming their story to actually talk," Howd said.

He explained getting young kids comfortable with technology is critical, not only does that knowledge prepare them for future jobs; but, it also teaches them life skills.

"Just thinking like a coder, trying to think ahead and ask yourself - here's a problem I want to solve, I know I can solve it, I need to trial and error my way through - try different things and not give up. That's super important to teach kids to persevere," Howd said.

And he said, these brain exercises during the summer months make the transition back to the school in the fall that much easier.

"If you're behind a little bit, you can catch up over the summer; and if you're on grade level, you can work ahead. And, it's kind of you know a low pressure environment," Howd explained.

There are still 6 classes available. To sign up, click on the 'Related Links' section of this story.

