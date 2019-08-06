Grand Blanc woman will spend rest of her life in prison for double murder

(8/6/2019) - Jacquelyne Tyson will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the double murder of two women at Grand Oaks Apartments in Grand Blanc three years ago.

A judge sentenced 57-year-old Tyson to life in prison with no chance of parole for the July 2016 murders of Tamara Johnson and Lyric Work in the Grand Oaks leasing office.

In July, Judge Joseph Farah found Tyson guilty but mentally ill of first-degree murder for Work's death and second-degree murder for Johnson's death.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole.

Tyson was a tenant at Grand Oaks Apartments on Reid Road when the murders took place in July 2016. She walked into the office and opened fire on the two women inside:.

Johnson, 45, died at the hospital while Work, who was 20 and pregnant at the time, delivered her baby during an emergency C-section before she died.

Tyson's attorneys sought mental competency exams before trial, saying she suffers from paranoia and couldn't assist with her own defense. Two court-ordered exams found her fit to stand trial, however.