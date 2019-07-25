Grand Blanc’s Hot Dog Stand ready for National Chili Dog Day

(7/25/2019) - On the last Thursday of July, thousands of people all across the U.S. will be eating a chili dog.

"It's great to have a day to showcase hot dogs. We make a fantastic one in this area,” said Rhonda Moore, who is the owner of Hot Dog Stand in Grand Blanc.

Thursday is National Chili Dog Day and workers at the Hot Dog Stand are ready to start slapping onions and chili on those steaming hot dogs for customers.

"I'm sure a lot of people are going to come out. It's going to be a busy day,” Moore said.

Employee Isabella Bupp said chili dogs there are a hot seller no matter the day.

"When I car hop, I go back to a car, they always want more," she said. "'Can we have some more chili dogs or maybe can we have some chili dogs to go.' They're always ordering as many as they can.”

They are also expecting to sell chili dogs in bulk Thursday.

"We have definitely big orders coming," Bupp said. "We just make sure we're organized, staying on our toes, keeping everything ready and stocking out buns.”

Moore is running a special for National Chili Dog Day. Each chili dog is $1.59