(10/26/19) - Just in time for checking off your Thanksgiving grocery list, Aldi in Grand Blanc will host a grand opening on November 14.

The store is located on 6248 S. Saginaw Road. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week.

Aside from big savings, Aldi promises customers a day of big prizes.

RELATED: Aldi reopens Bay Road store after months-long renovation

You can enter to win free produce for a year.