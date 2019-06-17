Grandmother shot at Pierson Road Marathon still recovering; shooter heading to trial

(6/17/2019) - "I just heard shot, shot, shot," one witness said.

"It sounded like there were 20 guns being fired," another explained.

The two drivers re-lived the terrifying afternoon of April 18, 2019 when they were caught in a gun fight.

Mt Morris Township Police said Ade Milton shot more than 30 rounds from two guns at the Marathon gas station on Pierson Road.

Those witnesses and their families were narrowly missed by the gunfire.

"I happened to look up and I saw this person walking with a gun in his hand and I just. I hit the back seat," the first witness said.

His van was struck twice. One of the shots flattened his tire.

And for the other witness, a Dad of three, he was stuck inside trying to pay for his gas. He explained his three kids, ages 8 and 10-years-old, hid in his backseat.

"I ran out, made sure my kids were alright and then I took off," the man said.

He added his windshield had five bullet holes in it, but his kids were all okay.

The judge added three more assault with intent to murder charges for putting their young lives in danger too. Milton is now facing more than a dozen felonies.

The man police believed to be his target asked not to testify Monday; because, he wasn't feeling well.

We learned from his girlfriend's testimony he and Milton had a history.

He wasn't hit this time; but his girlfriend was, along with a grandmother, innocent bystander, Rita Miller.

Police say Milton shot her in the back of the head.

"She just had her breathing tube removed two days ago," a Mt. Morris Township Police officer told the judge. "She's unable to walk on her own, stand on her own, talk on her own. She'll most likely have to have care for the rest of her life."

Milton now heads to trial. His attorney told the judge he'll argue self-defense when they get there.