Grant awarded to Genesee Health Plan to help students, family with transportation

(5/24/19) - The Rotary Club of Greater Flint Sunrise has awarded a grant to the non-proift Genesee Health Plan to help Flint Community School students and their families as a part of its 'Riding Above Barriers' program.

The grant will help provide MTA bus passes and Your Ride vouchers for students and their families to get to school and after-school activities.

“This grant will help us decrease transportation-related student absences, improve parent involvement with school activities and keep students in school while improving access to critical school and community services," said Jim Milanowski, GHP President and CEO.

“We had over 30 excellent grant applications this year and it was challenging to make our final decision,” said Jim Murdock, Grants Committee Chair, Rotary Club of Greater Flint Sunrise. “The Genesee Health Plan’s proposal shined through based on its ability to eliminate transportation barriers and impact Flint children and families in a meaningful way.”

Launched in 2001, GHP has provided more than 90,000 county residents with doctor’s visits, cancer screenings, prescription drugs, x-rays and many more life-saving services.