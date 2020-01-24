Grant pays for new prosecutors, advocates to stop domestic violence

(1/24/2020) - Six months ago, the YWCA created a protocol streamlining how first responders handle the initial call for a sex crime.

It came with the roll out of their Sexual Assault Response Team

And then, the Genesee County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit.

Now, the two are joining forces again and including the Genesee County Sheriff's Office

"We're looking to get people who are engaging in sexual assault, engaging in domestic violence and engaging in stalking," Prosecutor David Leyton said.

Each agency has received what's called a STOP grant.

The name of the grant and the mission are the same -- Stop Violence Against Women.

The Prosecutor said we have too high a number of these crimes in the Genesee County community.

The money is allowing the Prosecutor's Office to hire two new assistant prosecutors. And, the YWCA will bring on two new victim advocates.

The Sheriff's Office is creating two new positions assigned to work them.

"Research does show that when an advocate is introduced to the victim on the initial onset of the situation, that they're gonna engage in services, better than if the advocate wasn't there," Ann Kita explained. She's the YWCA's Director of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault services,

She said from the first call for help through the investigation and then prosecution, the victim will have support.

"So we're all one team," Kita said. "The services will extend, so if a victim is in need of shelter, we can provide that. And then, we have counselor services here and then we reconnect them into the community."

"We want to get the cases investigated quicker, prosecuted quicker; but most importantly, we want the victim to get back on her feet quicker," Leyton added.

He said nothing can be done unless a crime is reported.

So if you're a victim he's encouraging you to step forward, promising they'll listen.

Whether you've experienced this type of violence personally, it is a crime that can create shock-waves within the community.

The most recently noted case: the deadly shooting inside of Planet 3 in Flint Township.

Leyton said there was a history of domestic violence between the couple involved.

It's what investigators said led to the woman to allegedly killing the man, inside the popular trampoline park.

We're still digging deeper, working to find out more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

But we do know the woman was initially arrested and later released from police custody.

Investigators are planning to give an update in the case on Monday morning.

