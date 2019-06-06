Grass mowing running behind schedule

(6/6/19) - Plenty of wet weather to start the month of June has made it challenging for mid-Michigan residents to mow their lawn.

The same can be said for public grounds where grass and weeds have taken off .

There have been delays due to our soggy start to June, and that's creating an overgrown mess.

After a slow start to the growing season, abundant rainfall across parts of mid-Michigan has super-charged lawns.

The growth is most apparent at abandoned property and public easements where grass and weeds can be more than 4 feet tall.

"I know the house is vacant as well as the house next to that, so there is vacant properties. I know there is a lot of vacant properties all over the area that properties not maintained, they're kind of unslightly," said Jeremy Grapentin, a Flint resident.

The Genesee County Land Bank is in charge of about 14,000 properties across 26 different communities.

Unfortunately, they only have seven crews to cover them all.

And wet weather has slowed things down considerably.

"Some places are just too wet to mow. We've had days where we had to send them home after a half day when we expected to have them out the whole day," commented Michele Wildman, Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director.

The Land Bank says they're still on track to mow 30,000 properties this year, even though they are behind schedule by several weeks.

Keep in mind, many properties may only be mowed once a month at the most.

"People have been very patient and supportive. I think many people are experiencing the same wet weather and wet grass in their own yards as we are on the property the Land Bank owns," added Wildman.

Clean & Green groups also help mow and additional 30,000 properties and abandoned land.

Drier weather will help accelerate mowing to help blight-stricken areas across the county.

Give the Land Bank a call if you have any questions or concerns about a particular property that needs attention.

The City of Flint contracts out to 4 different private companies to mow.

Crews are also behind schedule due too wet weather.