Great Lakes Bay celebrates pride

(06/29/19) - June is Pride Month, but members of the LGBTQ community say the fight for equality continues every day of the year.

People danced, ate, and encouraged one other at Great Lakes Bay Pride 2019. Not too long ago, however, the LGBTQ community was persecuted outside of Stonewall Inn.

In the early morning on June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn in New York City. It was known as one of the few spaces for the LGBTQ community to feel safe from public harassment. The riots afterwards lasted for days.

Now, five decades later, it's a time where crowds gather to celebrate without the terror that once existed.

"The fact that we can have events like this in the community, and people can actually come and feel safe and not have to worry about something bad happening, I think it's really important, especially for the Great Lakes Bay Region to be able to have that support for all ages from little ones all the way up to big ones," Sheila Van Wert said. Van Wert is a Youth and Mentor Specialist at Adoption Option Inc.

The LGBTQ community has continued to remain visible. In doing so, there have been many accomplishments to defend people from discrimination, but many agree, the work is long from over.

"We and every other LGBTQ organization in the state is looking to expand the definitions of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include definitions for sexual orientation and gender identity to prevent discrimination. You can still be fired from your job or denied housing here in the state of Michigan based on who you love," Scott Ellis said. Ellis is the Pride Director for Great Lakes Bay Pride.

For others, changes are especially important on a social level.

"As much acceptance as there seems to be in the world, there still seems to be those that like to hate or judge, and so there's still some distance that we can cover. I really hope that one day there won't be people who use hateful slurs and try to bring others down," Tommy Steinhilber said. Steinhilber is an event volunteer at Great Lakes Bay Pride.

The legacy of Stonewall continues to exist today, and for the LGBTQ community, there's no sign of slowing down.

"We want to create a community that's inclusive and affirming for everyone. A lot of people think that we have same-sex marriage now, and that's it, but there's a lot more to be done to protect people of the LGBTQ community from discrimination, so we're going to continue doing that," Ellis said.

The celebration did continue with an after party drag show at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw.