Great Lakes Fusion expanding in Shiawassee County, adding 40 jobs

(8/5/2019) - Great Lakes Fusion is expanding its business of constructing landfills with a new line of hard fusion welded pipe, adding 40 jobs.

The Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $250,000 grant to support the $2.65 million project to grow the company's manufacturing facility in Shiawassee County's Vernon Township.

Great Lakes Fusion, which started in 1998, makes and installs high density polyethylene pipe. The company excavates and builds landfill cells, drills gas collection wells and installs pipe systems using proprietary technology.

“Our family of companies has called Shiawassee County home since its inception,” said Great Lakes Family of Companies Business Development Manager Joe Libby.

The Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership will assist the company with finding candidates for the new jobs. Applications can be filed on the Great Lakes Fusion website.

“The Great Lakes team is making a major investment in their business and property in Vernon Township, and we are grateful for their commitment to our community,” said Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Justin Horvath.

The Michigan Strategic Fund also approved a separate $988,000 plan to redevelop a property on M-71 in Vernon Township that currently is covered with large diameter concrete culverts.

An unnamed company wants to clear the site and build a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that will employ 40 people. The development is expected to cost about $7.5 million.