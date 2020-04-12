Great Lakes establish record highs for April with seasonal rises underway

It was to be expected the waters on the Great Lakes would be high after a wet winter. The season is starting at record highs and with the spring thaw, the water is still rising.

Lakes Michigan-Huron and Lake Erie are already at record highs for the month of April. About three inches and four inches higher than the previous monthly records respectively.

The waters rose by four inches in just one month on Lake Michigan-Huron and by 6 inches on Lake Erie establishing those records.

What really puts those numbers into perspective, however, is the fact that Lake Michigan-Huron is 15 inches higher than this time last year. Lake Erie is 11 inches higher.

The forecast into May is bleak. A four inch rise on Lake Michigan-Huron and a two inch rise on Lake Erie are forecast by the Army Corps of Engineers.

Notice in the images attached that there is still some snow to be melted in the Great Lakes watershed.

The forecast for the summer of 2020 is for the lakes to maintain record highs all the way until fall. Assuming precipitation is normal or below average of course.

Unfortunately, with our high winds forecast for Monday, April 13th, there could be significant beach erosion and dune destruction along the lake shore area.

Here's a little bit of fun math some kids might enjoy since they are out of school due to coronavirus:

-The surface area of Lake Huron-Michigan is 45,400 square miles.

- One square mile is equal to 640 acres.

- One acre with one inch of water across it equals 27,154 gallons.

- 27,154 x 640 x 45,400 = 788,986,624,000 gallons (that's 789 billion gallons).

- 788,986,624,000 x 15 inch water rise on Lake Michigan-Huron = 11,834,799,360,000 (11.8 trillion gallons).

Meaning the amount of water rise Lakes Michigan-Huron experiences in one year was almost 12 trillion gallons of water!