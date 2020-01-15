Great Western Inn murder suspect pleads guilty before trial

(1/15/2020) - "I feel like there's the end of the tunnel; and, I can focus on finally grieving for my daughter," Michele Bennet said.

Mt. Morris Township Police found her daughter dead inside the Great Western Inn motel in June 2018.

Jessica Flood had been strangled to death and stuffed under a mattress.

By the time new guests at the motel discovered her body, police believe she had been dead for three days.

"I just miss her so much. Her laugh, her smile. She always like to make people laugh; and, she was just a goofy child, beautiful," Bennett said.

34-year-old Jennifer Harrington and 37-year-old Aaron Thornton, who were dating at the time, were both charged with Flood's murder.

But, a judge ruled there wasn't enough evidence to prove Harrington killed her, just that she was there. So, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Harrington pled guilty to accessory, agreeing to testify against Thornton at trial.

"And so, once that happened, Mr. Thornton saw the handwriting on the wall and decided I better plead guilty," Leyton explained.

Thornton is facing a minimum of 25 years in prison for second degree murder. Harrington's charge will be dismissed, if she successfully completes 5 years of probation.

"It saves us from having to try it. And most importantly, it gives closure to the family of the victim," Leyton said. "Life is a gift and nobody has a right to take somebody else's gift."

The pair will receive their sentence next month.

Flood's murder was the final straw for Mt. Morris Township Police. They worked with Leyton to shut down the motel that summer.

Flood's Mom is hopeful that saved others from her daughter's fate.

The Great Western Inn is still closed today. It's doors have not been open for business since it was originally shut it down in September of 2018.

Police Chief Terence Green and Leyton had been pushing to close the hotel, saying it was a public nuisance with consistent crime.

Police responded to 106 complaints at the hotel from January to mid-August of 2018.

