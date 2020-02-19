Great Western Inn murder suspect sentenced to decades in prison

(2/19/2020) - The man who confessed to killing Jessica Flood and leaving her body in a room at the Great Western Inn will spend decades in prison.

A judge sentenced 37-year-old Aaron Thornton on Wednesday to spend 25 to 62 years in prison.

Thornton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in January. His girlfriend, 34-year-old Jennifer Harrington, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder.

Mt. Morris Township police found Flood dead inside the Great Western Inn motel in June 2018. She had been strangled to death and stuffed under a mattress.

By the time new guests at the motel discovered her body, police believe she had been dead for three days.

Harrington and Thornton were dating at the time of the incident and both were charged with murder. But a judge ruled there wasn't enough evidence to prove Harrington killed Flood, just that she was present.

Harrington's charge will be dismissed if she successfully completes five years of probation.

Mt. Morris Township police and the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office obtained a court order in the weeks after Flood's murder to have the Great Western Inn closed. The motel has not reopened since.