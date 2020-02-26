Greater Flint Health Coalition moving to downtown Flint after $2.8 million project

(2/26/2020) - The Greater Flint Health Coalition is moving its headquarters to downtown Flint after renovating a vacant building for $2.8 million.

The project is expected to create 20 full-time jobs related to health care.

Mid-Michigan Health Consortium is renovating the three-story, 12,000-square-foot building into offices for the nonprofit Genesee Health Coalition, which works to improve the health of Genesee County residents the local health care system.

The building on the corner of First Street and Buckham Alley, which has been vacant for at least 20 years, will receive structural repairs, new mechanical systems and improved lighting. It will become part of the city's downtown Health and Wellness District.

The Michigan Strategic Fund is contributing a $401,000 grant for the project, while the city is committing $185,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.

The project has received a $500,000 grant from the C.S. Mott Foundation, $100,000 from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund and $75,000 from the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation.

Skypoint Ventures donated the building, which is valued at $365,000.