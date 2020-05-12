Greater Midland prepares for summer camp safety

(05/12/2020)- Greater Midland Community Centers is preparing to welcome thousands of children to summer camp, but with COVID-19 in mind.

courtesy: pixabay

"The environment is changing so quickly, we are just trying to be as reponsive as we can," said President and CEO for the Greater Midland Commnunity Centers,Kristen McDonald

The annual event is one that goes back decades for some.

"Every summer, thousands of kids come to summer camp at the Great Midland and have for generations," McDonald said.

"We have tons of families that have signed up, ready to come over, and we really don't know what the circumstances are going to hold. So we are preparing and ready to offer and ready to offer summer camp as soon as we are allowed." she said.

McDonald said a lot of families use summer camp for child care. Something that is still needed now and in the near future.

"It's a really important resource for working parents. So we for sure will be open for parents that have been called back into the workforce and providing basic childcare. And the once it's safe and a healthy situation to do so, we are going to open up our camps for kids who just want that great summer camp experience," McDonald said.

McDonald said when they do finally get the go ahead, camps will be different from what the kids and staff are used to.

"One of the things that we are doing very differently is incorporating appreciative listening into the way we are training our camp counselors and really understanding that they are likely to get conversations and they are going to ask tough questions. We have to be preapared to answer those, while at the same time, there is a whole new set of safety protocols and how you social distance with a bunch of 7 year olds. It's going to be a interesting process," she said.

