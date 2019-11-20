Green Giant bakes 1,000-pound green bean casserole to break record

(11/20/2019) - Green Giant broke its own Guinness world record by baking a 1,009-pound green bean casserole on Wednesday.

The company set the original record in 2017 at 637 pounds to celebrate its first float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

According to Green Giant, the casserole includes:

-- An estimated 125,000 individual Green Giant cut green beans from 1,069 cans.

-- 485 cans of mushroom soup.

-- 65 quarts of milk.

-- 95 pounds of French fried onions.

"Green bean casserole is an iconic Thanksgiving dish, and true to form for Green Giant, we wanted to do something giant to bring attention to the importance of giving back to the community this season," said Jordan Greenberg, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for B&G Foods.

Ten chefs from Stella 34 Trattoria in New York City spent eight hours preparing and cooking the massive casserole. A typical green bean casserole only needs to bake for about 25 minutes.

The record-breaking casserole will be served to 3,000 senior citizens in New York through the nonprofit Citymeals on Wheels.

"The holiday season is a time to enjoy food and family. Citymeals ensures that our vulnerable older neighbors, many of whom are homebound and alone, are not forgotten at this time of year," said Beth Shapiro, executive director of Citymeals on Wheels.