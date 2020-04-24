Greenhouses and garden centers prepare to open now that restrictions are lifted

(04/24/20) - Friday's announcement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer is a pleasing one to those who love gardening.

Mid-Michigan greenhouses and garden centers are getting ready to welcome people back after Whitmer lifted restrictions that closed the businesses for weeks.

"We're ready to go," said Lisa Kemeny, General Manager of Wojo's Garden Splendors in Davison.

Their customers have been eager to get back in the store, despite the less than favorable weather pattern.

"Yes, the phone is ringing off the hook, especially when the sun shines," she said. "Tthey're asking for vegetables. People are going to want to grow their own food this year so they don't have to go to the grocery store as much, and we're going to have vegetables."

Kemeny showed ABC12 the changes customers can expect, including shields for cashiers, spacing marks on the floor, and they're asking people to wear a mask. While a lot is changing, the product is still the same.

"The plant material that we're getting in will still be all Wojo's grown because we grow everything at our Ortonville facility, and we are going to have all the vegetables, perennials …we'll have it all again," she said.

Meanwhile, the gate is still locked at Ken's Greenhouse in Flint Township for another week.

"We don't open until May 1st anyway, and the way the weather is going this year it's just as well," said owner Mark Porter. "People would be planting stuff that wouldn't make it anyway."

Porter runs the 47-year-old family business with his wife and says he understands why the governor had to take action. He wants his customers to know he's thinking of their health and safety.

"We try to treat them like family, and the last thing we would want is for people to come in and get sick and never come back," Porter said. "Social distancing. Very important. Very important. Our greenhouses are small, and it could be difficult, but we want to make sure people don't get piled up in a corner or what not so we're going to keep people away from each other."

You will also have to wear a mask if you want to get your garden fix at Ken's. He expects to see more people gardening that are tired of being isolated at home.

"After a long winter of people being stuck in the house anyway and now the weather's breaking they're still stuck in the house, it must be frustrating, especially for children," Porter said. "It's a passion. Not just gardening. It's a passion."